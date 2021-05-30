Advertisement

Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer

By Wade Smith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kieran Moise gave back in a big way this Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday at Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville in front of family and friends, Kieran cut his 19-inch-long afro with the goal of donating the hair for use in wigs for children battling cancer.

Kieran grew his hair for years to be able to reach this level of donation.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a real one for maybe six years,” said Moise at Saturday’s event.

[ WATCH VIDEO FROM THE HAIR DONATION HERE ]

Kieran’s mom Kelly said he knew it was time to make the donation after getting the acceptance call from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help,” said Kieran.

He was inspired to get involved after losing a friend to cancer in 8th grade. That was when he saw the good St. Jude’s Hospital did for children.

On his St. Jude’s donation page, Kieran already raised over $19,000.

Visit the page here for more information or to give to the cause.

Kieran is a recent graduate of New Century Technology High School in Huntsville and will head to the Air Force Academy this fall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge