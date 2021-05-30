Black Bears and Crosscutters tie, 8-8

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears are still in search of their first MLB Draft League win after tying the Williamsport Crosscutters, 8-8 Saturday night.

Ryan McKoy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for West Virginia. The Black Bears were up 8-3 after seven innings, but Williamsport scored five in the eighth to tie the game. West Virginia made five errors in the game.

West Virginia is now 0-2-2 overall. The Black Bears and Crosscutters will play the final game of the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.

