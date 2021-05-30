Advertisement

Black Bears and Crosscutters tie, 8-8

West Virginia now 0-2-2 overall
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears are still in search of their first MLB Draft League win after tying the Williamsport Crosscutters, 8-8 Saturday night.

Ryan McKoy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for West Virginia. The Black Bears were up 8-3 after seven innings, but Williamsport scored five in the eighth to tie the game. West Virginia made five errors in the game.

West Virginia is now 0-2-2 overall. The Black Bears and Crosscutters will play the final game of the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping

Latest News

Josh Edwards
University’s Edwards breaks all-time state record in 3200
Oak Glen softball
Fairmont Senior downed in regular season finale by Oak Glen, 7-1
Tyler Doanes
WVU’s season ends in Big 12 Tournament elimination game to Texas, 3-2
Kotchman
Kotchman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year