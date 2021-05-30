Elizabeth A. “Libby” Hendershot, 64, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 20, 1957, a daughter of the late Frank Dillon and the late Mary Buckhannon Lightner.Mrs. Hendershot is survived by her son, Jesse Cole and his companion Becky Davis of Palestine, WV, her daughter Courtney Cole and her companion Mike Searcy of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Jacob, Karliee, Khloe, and Caroline; two sisters, Sharon Huff of Clarksburg and Frankie Allen and husband Jerry of Lost Creek, her special friend who was like a sister, Dottie Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Johnson, Gertie Fogg, Nancy Blainer and Mary Losh.Libby was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1977 and attended Marshall University. She was a self-employed Home Health Aid.Libby loved reading and had a fondness for animals. She was a selfless person, who cared more about others than herself, but above all she was a loving grandmother.The family extends a special thanks to the staff in the ICU at the United Hospital center for the great care that was given to Libby.Honoring her wishes, Mrs. Hendershot will be cremated and interred in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

