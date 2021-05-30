Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was yet another dreary, cloudy day, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s and isolated patches of drizzle. The clouds and cool temperatures are from moisture and cool left behind by Friday’s system, which has been hanging out in the east for the past few days. Tonight, a high-pressure system to our north slowly erodes the clouds, allowing skies to partly clear out. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s once again, so expect another chilly night. On the bright side, we shouldn’t see any drizzle. Tomorrow - Memorial Day - will be much nicer, as the high-pressure system keeps skies partly clear, so we’ll see a lot more sunshine. This allows temperatures to reach the more seasonable low-70s, so in short, Memorial Day will look and feel nice. It will definitely be a good day for any outdoor activities. Tuesday continues the warm trend, with highs in the mid-70s, although skies will be mostly cloudy. Then on Wednesday, a low-pressure system from the west comes in and brings plenty of showers and thunderstorms into the area. These showers and thunderstorms will stick around for much of next week as well, most likely ending by Sunday, so we’ll see some soggy weather. In other words, don’t put away your umbrellas yet. On the bright side, temperatures will continue rising, reaching the upper-70s by later next, so we will be warming up. In short, after Memorial Day, more rain will come in.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with lows still in the upper-40s. On the bright side, we should be much drier than last night, so tonight should be better. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Memorial Day will be very nice out, with highs in the more seasonable low-70s and partly clear skies. Winds will be light. Ultimately, expect a calm Monday. High: 72.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the mid-70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect as much sunshine. Still, we stay dry. High: 77.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low- to mid-70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms take place, so you’ll want an umbrella. High: 75.

