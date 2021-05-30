Multiple fire crews respond to Salem house fire

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews were on scene of a house fire in Salem for almost five hours, officials say.

On Saturday, just after 9 am, multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on West Main Street in Salem, WV. Crews operated at the scene for almost five hours to contain the blaze, according to a Facebook post by the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Personnel from the Reynoldsville VFD, Salem FD & EMS, Spelter FD, Nutter Fort FD, Stonewood FD and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

