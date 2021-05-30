Advertisement

Multiple fire crews respond to Salem house fire

Salem House Fire
Salem House Fire(Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews were on scene of a house fire in Salem for almost five hours, officials say.

On Saturday, just after 9 am, multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on West Main Street in Salem, WV. Crews operated at the scene for almost five hours to contain the blaze, according to a Facebook post by the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Personnel from the Reynoldsville VFD, Salem FD & EMS, Spelter FD, Nutter Fort FD, Stonewood FD and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial Day celebrations in full effect.
Memorial Day celebrations in full effect
Today marks the opening day of the Clarksburg's farmer's market.
Clarksburg’s Farmers Market officially opens
Doddridge County kicks off it's very first Celtic gathering.
Doddridge County kicks off its first Celtic gathering
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps.
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps