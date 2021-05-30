Advertisement

University’s Edwards breaks all-time state record in 3200

Junior runner broke mark Friday with a time of 8:49.04
Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards(wdtv)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University junior Josh Edwards broke the state’s all-time mark in the 3200.

Edwards ran the race in a time of 8:49.04 Friday at the Mountaineer Showcase at Mylan Park. He is a two-time cross country state champion and has won the Gatorade Cross Country State Runner of the Year twice.

Edwards’ time this year in the Class AAA State Cross Country Championship was 15:25. He placed third at the state meet in the 3200 as a freshman.

