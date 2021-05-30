University’s Edwards breaks all-time state record in 3200

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University junior Josh Edwards broke the state’s all-time mark in the 3200.

Edwards ran the race in a time of 8:49.04 Friday at the Mountaineer Showcase at Mylan Park. He is a two-time cross country state champion and has won the Gatorade Cross Country State Runner of the Year twice.

Edwards’ time this year in the Class AAA State Cross Country Championship was 15:25. He placed third at the state meet in the 3200 as a freshman.

