Abate of WV honors veterans with coins at Grafton National Cemetery

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For many, Memorial Day is a time to reflect and honor military members.

A group of riders with Abate of West Virginia rode their motorcycles riding with a bike for the ones who didn’t make it home.

“We want to be there to show them ' hey, we’re still here, we still remember the deed that you did for our country’,” said Abate of WV Director Lanty Hammons.

The group of bikers wanted to making sure each and every veteran is remembered.

“We thought we would do pennies on the grave marker,” said Hammons.

Marranda Ladue donated $50 dollars worth of pennies with many other members of the community.

“Jamie Maddox, 8 years old, heard about the cause and she sent $20 worth of pennies...bless her soul,” continued Hammons.

The pennies let’s the deceased soldier’s family know that somebody stopped by. Paying their respects for those who paid the ultimate price.

“There’s many veterans that don’t have family around here or maybe their families past away...that somebody doesn’t get out to their grave on Memorial Day,” said Hammons.

If you leave a nickel means that you and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. If you served with the soldier, you leave a dime. A quarter means that you were there when that soldier was killed.

“The school kids always put the flags on the graves so we thought we would do something different.”

Line up for the 154th Annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m.

