Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 31st, 2021

Dry at last!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we begin to recover from the cold and rain. Clouds part, particularly headed into the afternoon, and temperatures rise into the low 70s. Although we’ll drop below 50 degrees overnight, conditions will continue to improve heading into Tuesday, when temperatures rise into the upper 70s and we remain dry. On Wednesday, we rise up towards 80 degrees, but our chances for rain build headed into the afternoon. We could catch some scattered sprinkles on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but these storms organize for Thursday. On Thursday, we’ll see temperatures in the mid-70s and plenty of rain showers throughout the day, with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. We will stay cloudy on Friday but our skies begin to dry out, and temperatures sit in the upper 70s. By Saturday, daytime highs rise back into the 80s, and we should see a mostly calm and dry day.

Today: We begin to dry out and warm up, with some sun coming down in the afternoon. High: 73.

Tonight: Chilly but dry, with warmer days on the way. Low: 47.

Tuesday: Clouds with a few bursts of sun. High: 78.

Wednesday: A chance for some afternoon showers. High: 78.

