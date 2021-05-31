Health departments getting more vaccinated on Memorial Day

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated, local health departments are setting up vaccine clinics in different places. The Grafton-Taylor County Health department held a clinic along the memorial day parade route.

Tommy Taylor got his second shot on Monday in Grafton at the clinic. “I feel like it’s a great thing to have the mobile clinic because it’s very accessible.”

Monday’s mobile clinic was one of three that the health department held over the weekend, all in an effort to get people vaccinated who may not be able to come directly to the health department.

Shawn Thorn with the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department says, “We see a lot of coming to our health department standalone but because we have been mobile, there are those in the county who it’s not convenient for them with their work schedule, school schedule, whatever to make it to our department so for the out fringes, the western-end, the eastern-end, the northern-end then that kind of helps them.”

The health department didn’t vaccinate as many people this weekend as they normally do with their mobile clinics due to the weather, but each shot is a step closer to the governor’s goal to return to normalcy. Health officials say the average number of shots given at the mobile clinics is around eight or nine shots, the most being 23.

The health department didn’t let the first slow day stop them from setting up another clinic at Valley Falls State Park on Saturday. The clinic was a joint operation with the Marion County Health Department.

Thorn says the health department just wants to make getting shots as accessible as possible. “If we hadn’t done that mobile clinic to get those 7 or 8 there or today where we just got two then those will be two that we missed and we don’t want to miss anybody.”

