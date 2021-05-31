Hundreds take part in Grafton Memorial Day traditions

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - “Let’s go!” Chanted WVU’s mascot.

“Mountaineers!” Cried the crowd in response.

The streets of Grafton, filled once again for the annual Memorial Day parade. Dozens of floats adorned with flags, business names and military iconography drove down the street as the sidewalks were lined with families enjoying the weather, their company and the event.

“I loved it, it is the first time I have seen a parade like this in a long time,” said Capt. Ralph Wheaton (USMC – Ret.).

Capt. Wheaton was adorned in the Marines dress uniform, flanked by members of the West Virginia VFW. They watched the displays and chatted with members of the parade. Capt. Wheaton says the holiday has deep meaning for him for this very reason. Meeting veterans and swapping stories is something he has a passion for. He has also traveled to cemeteries across the country to show respect to those who have passed.

“They gave it all, I have got a couple wounds, lost a little hearing, but nothing compared to what those guys gave to us,” Capt. Wheaton said.

The parade ended just after 11 p.m. that day and gave way to a much quitter remainder of the day. A portion of the attendees traveled to Pruntytown to visit the West Virginia National Cemetery.

“1.3-million casualties in our history, I think is the focus. Especially the folks out here in West Virginia have always had that focus that Memorial Day is about combat veterans who died in the war that is the one special day we have each year,” said Keith Barnes, Director of the cemetery.

Barnes predicts over 1,000 people will visit the cemetery Monday. While driving along the small twisting roads of the graveyard, they will see hundreds of white gravestones adorned with flags and pennies. Some have bouquets of flowers set in front of them from previous visitors.

At noon, Barnes assisted by a soldier, held a wreath ceremony. Sitting on top of the hill, Taps was played on a bugle, the soft sounds traveled far as visitors stopped to listen to the music, some stood at attention. The deep weight that the cemetery holds instilled in all who heard the notes.

