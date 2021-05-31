Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 31, 2021

Today Was Nice, Tomorrow Will Be Cloudy, and the Rest of the Week Brings Showers and Thunderstorms!
National Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, June 1, 2021.
National Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, June 1, 2021.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Memorial Day was much nicer than the past few days, with skies being a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. The nicer weather came from a high-pressure system moving into our area, which eroded last weekend’s cloud cover. Tonight, expect a mix of clouds, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. On the bright side, tonight will be dry, so expect a calm night. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. However, we will see mostly cloudy skies, ahead of a system out west, so we won’t see as much sunshine. Still, tomorrow will be nice. Then, on Wednesday, the low-pressure system pushes in, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into NCWV. More scattered showers and thunderstorms come on Thursday, as it pushes to the east, leading to another dreary, soggy day. On the bright side, we’ll still be warm, with highs in the 70s. More scattered showers come in on Friday morning and afternoon, as its cold front sticks around. Over the weekend, rain chances will be much lower, with only a small chance for daytime showers, as the system has moved east and weak disturbances move in instead. Temperatures should climb into the upper-70s to low-80s over the weekend.

Tonight: Calm, dry weather expected, with a mix of clouds and lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Not a bad night overall. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. However, skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. High: 75.

Wednesday: Most of the rain will be to the north of us. Still, scattered showers could push through NCWV, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. High: 73.

Thursday: More rain showers and thunderstorms come in the morning and afternoon, so you may want an umbrella on that day. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the 70s. High: 72.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Salem House Fire
Multiple fire crews respond to Salem house fire
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Latest News

7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 31st, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 31 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 31 2021 12 PM
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 31st, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 31 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 31 2021 6 AM