Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Memorial Day was much nicer than the past few days, with skies being a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. The nicer weather came from a high-pressure system moving into our area, which eroded last weekend’s cloud cover. Tonight, expect a mix of clouds, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. On the bright side, tonight will be dry, so expect a calm night. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. However, we will see mostly cloudy skies, ahead of a system out west, so we won’t see as much sunshine. Still, tomorrow will be nice. Then, on Wednesday, the low-pressure system pushes in, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into NCWV. More scattered showers and thunderstorms come on Thursday, as it pushes to the east, leading to another dreary, soggy day. On the bright side, we’ll still be warm, with highs in the 70s. More scattered showers come in on Friday morning and afternoon, as its cold front sticks around. Over the weekend, rain chances will be much lower, with only a small chance for daytime showers, as the system has moved east and weak disturbances move in instead. Temperatures should climb into the upper-70s to low-80s over the weekend.

Tonight: Calm, dry weather expected, with a mix of clouds and lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Not a bad night overall. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. However, skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. High: 75.

Wednesday: Most of the rain will be to the north of us. Still, scattered showers could push through NCWV, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. High: 73.

Thursday: More rain showers and thunderstorms come in the morning and afternoon, so you may want an umbrella on that day. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the 70s. High: 72.

