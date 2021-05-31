Lewis County’s big sixth propels Minutemen over Roane County, 6-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County struck for six runs in the sixth inning as they downed Roane County to open AA Region 2, Section 2 play, 6-2.

The Minutemen will play No. 1 Herbert Hoover on Tuesday evening.

Freshman pitcher Brayden Carder pitched a complete game for LC, giving up just 4 hits with 2 runs and 8 strikeouts.

Second baseman Drew Cayton went 3-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI.

Pitcher Cole Ellis hit a home run for the Raiders in the top of the seventh.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.