Lewis County’s big sixth propels Minutemen over Roane County, 6-2
LC struck for 6 runs in the bottom of the sixth
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County struck for six runs in the sixth inning as they downed Roane County to open AA Region 2, Section 2 play, 6-2.
The Minutemen will play No. 1 Herbert Hoover on Tuesday evening.
Freshman pitcher Brayden Carder pitched a complete game for LC, giving up just 4 hits with 2 runs and 8 strikeouts.
Second baseman Drew Cayton went 3-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI.
Pitcher Cole Ellis hit a home run for the Raiders in the top of the seventh.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.