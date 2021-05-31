Myrissa Cheyenne Peyatt-Perkett, 16, of Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of Craigsville, passed away May 25, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Born November 24, 2004 in Summersville, she was the daughter of Charles William Peyatt, Sr. and Kerri Perkett.She was a Sophomore at Sauk Rapids Rice High School, and previously a student at Richwood High School, she also attended Gauley Mills Baptist Church. Myrissa liked to stay active and enjoyed running and biking. She liked to make youtube videos and painting. Her passion in life was cooking, she loved it and was very good at it. She had intended on attending a culinary arts college to become a chef. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Sauk Rapids Police Department and EMS, and the St. Cloud PICU for their care, compassion and speedy response. And also to her neighbors: Stephen and Crystal, for their assistance with Myrissa.Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Charles William Peyatt of Craigsville, Kerri Perkett (and bonus dad, David Robinson) of Sauk Rapids, MN, ; brothers and sisters: Krystina (Austin) Fuller of NY, Charles William Peyatt, Jr. of Beckley, Justin (Kelly) Peyatt of Craigsville, Jayde Robinson of St. Cloud, Erica (Shawn) Morrison of Craigsville, Jake Robinson of St. Cloud, Myranda Peyatt of Craigsville, and Mykal Peyatt of Craigsville; grandparents: Charles and Erma Peyatt of Camden-on-Gauley, and Betty Perkett (Paul Hisert) of NY; boyfriend, Treven Prince-Richards; best friends: Maddie Morrison and Bailei Miller; her beloved cat, Patience; aunt and uncles: Connie Short, Alan, and Dewayne Peyatt; aunts and uncle from NY: Melissa Kilmartin Souvannason, Kelli Perkett, and Renny Perkett, whom she loved dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn her passing.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rendall Perkett; and brothers: Tyler and Prestyn Robinson.Services to celebrate Myrissa’s life will be held 2pm, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Fleming Cemetery, Cottle. Friends may join the family for visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.comAdams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Peyatt/Perkett families.

