Advertisement

NCWC seniors honored with North-South game selection

7 players from area selected
Jaelin Johnson
Jaelin Johnson(wdtv)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 7 North Central West Virginia basketball players have been selected to participate in the 2021 North-South game.

AAA first-team all-state selections, Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson & RCB’s Bryson Lucas were selected as well as AAA second teamer, Byrd guard Gavin Kennedy. From AAAA, second team all-staters Ryan Niceler & Bridgeport’s Jack Bifano were chosen. Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler was also picked for the North as well as Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney.

The in-state All-Star game will take place on Friday, June 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. The event will include a skills contest starting at 6 p.m. with the contest at 7:30.

North Bears roster:

Jaelin Johnson – Fairmont Senior

Bryson Lucas – Robert C. Byrd

Gavin Kennedy – Robert C. Byrd

Ryan Niceler – University

Jack Bifano – Bridgeport

Samuel Cremeans – Williamstown

Brayden Miller – Roane County

Josh Alt – Pendleton County

Bailey Thompson – Pendleton County

Mojo Chisler – Clay-Battelle

Graden McKinney – Ritchie County

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping
Salem House Fire
Multiple fire crews respond to Salem house fire
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

Latest News

Josh Edwards
University’s Edwards breaks all-time state record in 3200
West Virginia Black Bears
Black Bears and Crosscutters tie, 8-8
Oak Glen softball
Fairmont Senior downed in regular season finale by Oak Glen, 7-1
Tyler Doanes
WVU’s season ends in Big 12 Tournament elimination game to Texas, 3-2