NCWC seniors honored with North-South game selection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 7 North Central West Virginia basketball players have been selected to participate in the 2021 North-South game.

AAA first-team all-state selections, Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson & RCB’s Bryson Lucas were selected as well as AAA second teamer, Byrd guard Gavin Kennedy. From AAAA, second team all-staters Ryan Niceler & Bridgeport’s Jack Bifano were chosen. Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler was also picked for the North as well as Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney.

The in-state All-Star game will take place on Friday, June 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. The event will include a skills contest starting at 6 p.m. with the contest at 7:30.

North Bears roster:

Jaelin Johnson – Fairmont Senior

Bryson Lucas – Robert C. Byrd

Gavin Kennedy – Robert C. Byrd

Ryan Niceler – University

Jack Bifano – Bridgeport

Samuel Cremeans – Williamstown

Brayden Miller – Roane County

Josh Alt – Pendleton County

Bailey Thompson – Pendleton County

Mojo Chisler – Clay-Battelle

Graden McKinney – Ritchie County

