NCWC seniors honored with North-South game selection
7 players from area selected
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 7 North Central West Virginia basketball players have been selected to participate in the 2021 North-South game.
AAA first-team all-state selections, Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson & RCB’s Bryson Lucas were selected as well as AAA second teamer, Byrd guard Gavin Kennedy. From AAAA, second team all-staters Ryan Niceler & Bridgeport’s Jack Bifano were chosen. Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler was also picked for the North as well as Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney.
The in-state All-Star game will take place on Friday, June 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. The event will include a skills contest starting at 6 p.m. with the contest at 7:30.
North Bears roster:
Jaelin Johnson – Fairmont Senior
Bryson Lucas – Robert C. Byrd
Gavin Kennedy – Robert C. Byrd
Ryan Niceler – University
Jack Bifano – Bridgeport
Samuel Cremeans – Williamstown
Brayden Miller – Roane County
Josh Alt – Pendleton County
Bailey Thompson – Pendleton County
Mojo Chisler – Clay-Battelle
Graden McKinney – Ritchie County
