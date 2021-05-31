Sports Anchor Carly Nevis says good-bye on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “The end is never the end. It’s always the beginning of something.” This is a quote from author Kate Lord Brown.

This quote is now associated with 5 News sports anchor Carley Nevis. After three years at WDTV, she’s been drafted into the ....... - can’t quite say yet.

The Queens native came to North Central West Virginia in July of 2018. Since then, she’s been one of the dominant sports reporters in the area.

Her love and compassion for telling the stories of your kids and their accomplishments in sports had no limits. Carly didn’t just pursue the slam dunk interviews, and she didn’t place her focus on the head coaches of our major colleges.

She told the heartfelt stories of athletes like her, who fought and strived for excellence and refused to let anything tackle their dreams and hopes.

The homerun hitter is one of the co-creators of the 5 Sports podcast, which had never been done before in North Central West Virginia. This allowed for a more intimate setting with athletes, coaches, and other sports figures, where they could express their thoughts and opinions without the constrictive time constraints of a newscast.

Carly was on her own kind of “All-State” team in College. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse University in 2016 with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism, and then chased after her dreams, dedicating her life to the perpetual improvement that is coveted by every devoted athlete.

WDTV is a place where young journalists fresh out of college come to learn and gather knowledge. You might even equate a market like this to grad school.

Carly’s last day is June 4th and now it’s time for her to do a “nasty” crossover onto a new hardwood.

In the words of Alicia Keyes, “In New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of- there’s nothin you can’t do. Now you’re in New York -- these streets will make you feel brand new, big lights will inspire you.”

Let’s hear it for Carly, Carly, Carly!

