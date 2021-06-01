Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 1st, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies today will be cloudy but remain dry, as temperatures reach into the upper 70s for the daytime high. Tomorrow, we’ll sit in the mid-70s, but have a chance for some precipitation to be moving in. We could start to see some sprinkles in the late morning, and our rain chances last for the remainder of the day. These will be scattered and isolated showers for the day on Wednesday, but they organize headed into Thursday. On Thursday, we can expect some heavier showers, with the chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms as well. Daytime highs reach the mid-70s nonetheless, but there could also be some strong wind gusts associated with the thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain will continue overnight into Friday morning, when it begins to lighten up. However, we still see a chance for showers through the day, with a slight chance of a couple of afternoon storms. We begin to dry up overnight, and a beautiful weekend is in store. Saturday and Sunday both look dry, with a chance for one or two isolated showers in the afternoon. We should still see plenty of sunshine as temperatures return to the 80s.

Today: Clouds build but we stay dry. High: 77.

Tonight: Temperatures fall but dry conditions remain. Low: 57.

Wednesday: A chance for some showers as rain makes its way into the area. High: 76.

Thursday: Rain continues through the day. High: 72.

