Elkins softball rallies back to down Liberty, 7-6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins trailed 6-0 after two innings of play but stormed all the way back to down the Mountaineers, 7-6.

The Tigers scored 7 unanswered, plating 3 in the fourth, 2 in the 5th and a 1 a piece in the 6th and 7th to take the lead.

Arbogast pitched the final 5.2 for EHS, allowing just 3 hits with no runs 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Elkins advances in the winners bracket to play No. 1 Lincoln on Tuesday while Liberty awaits the loser of Philip Barbour and RCB.

