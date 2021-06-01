Advertisement

Elkins softball rallies back to down Liberty, 7-6

Tigers trailed 6-0 after 2 innings
Elkins
Elkins(wdtv)
Published: May. 31, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins trailed 6-0 after two innings of play but stormed all the way back to down the Mountaineers, 7-6.

The Tigers scored 7 unanswered, plating 3 in the fourth, 2 in the 5th and a 1 a piece in the 6th and 7th to take the lead.

Arbogast pitched the final 5.2 for EHS, allowing just 3 hits with no runs 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Elkins advances in the winners bracket to play No. 1 Lincoln on Tuesday while Liberty awaits the loser of Philip Barbour and RCB.

