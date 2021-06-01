Liberty 10 runs Elkins, 14-4 to advance in winners bracket

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the game knotted a 4 in the fourth, Liberty struck for 6 runs in the bottom of the frame and went on to down Elkins, 14-4 in 5 innings.

Andrew Degarmo went 4-for-4 for the Mountaineers with 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs, including an inside the park home run in the fifth. Matt Hutson, who will pitch for Liberty on Tuesday was 2-for-4 with 2 runs, 3 RBI and a home run.

Kyle Wyatt went 2-for-3 for the Tigers with 2 runs.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.