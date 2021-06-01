Advertisement

Liberty 10 runs Elkins, 14-4 to advance in winners bracket

Mountaineers advance to play Philip Barbour on Tuesday
Hutson
Hutson(wdtv)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the game knotted a 4 in the fourth, Liberty struck for 6 runs in the bottom of the frame and went on to down Elkins, 14-4 in 5 innings.

Andrew Degarmo went 4-for-4 for the Mountaineers with 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs, including an inside the park home run in the fifth. Matt Hutson, who will pitch for Liberty on Tuesday was 2-for-4 with 2 runs, 3 RBI and a home run.

Kyle Wyatt went 2-for-3 for the Tigers with 2 runs.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Salem House Fire
Multiple fire crews respond to Salem house fire
Conrad has been charged with Kidnapping and deputies say other charges will follow.
Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Latest News

Elkins
Elkins softball rallies back to down Liberty, 7-6
Doanes
Six Mountaineers set to play for West Virginia Black Bears
Lewis County
Lewis County’s big sixth propels Minutemen over Roane County, 6-2
Nevis has been with WDTV since 2018
Sports Anchor Carly Nevis says good-bye on Friday