Six Mountaineers set to play for West Virginia Black Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Six WVU baseball players are set to stay home this summer and play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League.

WVU closer Madison Jeffrey will join the pitching staff, as well as junior righty Zach Ottinger. Ottinger made his Black Bear debut on Monday.

Big 12 honorable mention selections catcher Paul McIntosh and center fielder Austin Davis have been added to the roster along with second baseman Tyler Doanes.

After missing the 2021 college season with an injury, shortstop Tevin Tucker is listed on the Black Bears docket as well.

