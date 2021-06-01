Advertisement

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum holds free tours for veterans on Memorial Day

By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, formerly Weston State Hospital held free tours for current and former military personnel on Memorial Day.

Historic Daytime Tour Guide, Brianna Cole said, the facility had been changed multiple times since the opening in 1881.

“It was meant to be the state hospital for West Virginia. We were here to treat mentally ill folks, who were living here in the state. This was actually intended to be a safe place for people suffering with mental illness,” she said.

Cole added over the years many veterans had been treated at the hospital, especially during the Civil War era.

“We were constructed during the American Civil War. A lot of the first people who stayed here were veterans, people suffering with PTSD and trauma from the war. Today, we’re trying to give more honor to our veterans,” she continued.

Cole added as time went on World War I and World War II veterans were also patients at the hospital.

She said, founder of the hospital, Dr. Thomas Kirkbride hoped to create an environment for mentally ill patients that didn’t involve torture like other facilities at the time.

The asylum closed in the early 1990′s and was privately purchased and renamed the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in 2007.

Cole said, they hold both historic and paranormal tours of the facility. They did this in hopes of educating visitors about the history of mental health.

