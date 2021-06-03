Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market.
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market
illegal drugs, guns, and money
Update: Illegal drugs, guns, and money confiscated in Barbour County, subject is still not in custody
Sen. Manchin
Manchin say he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ Dem elections bill
Gill could face up to 10 years in prison.
Man admits to his role in bank robbery

Latest News

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year
Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz
Agency identifies remains of Army soldier killed in WWII
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display spotlights child homicides
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during...
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo