Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first Saturday of June was hot but nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. The nice weather came from a high-pressure system, which brought lots of warm air from the south into our region. Tonight, temperatures drop into the low-60s. Skies remain clear, so tonight will be a calm, warm night. Tomorrow afternoon brings warmer temperatures, reaching the upper-80s and even breaking 90 at times. For some areas, such as Clarksburg, that will be the first time we reached 90 in several months. Increased humidity will make those temperatures feel warmer. We might also see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, although they won’t produce much rain. Barring those showers, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so expect a nice Sunday. Just make sure to stay hydrated and keep some sunblock with you. Monday continues the warm trend, with highs in the mid-80s, so it will feel warm outside. However, daytime heating and southerly winds, caused by the high-pressure system in the east, a low-pressure system in the west, and disturbances in the south, will push lots of moisture into the area. This means scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, so we will see some afternoon rain, although don’t expect much rain for most areas. Tuesday continues the trend of highs in the 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thereafter, moisture flow and daytime heating mean more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week, so you may want an umbrella. Temperatures will stay in the low-80s throughout the rest of the week.

Tonight: Another dry night expected, with lows in the low-60s and mostly clear skies. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: We might see more clouds in the area, due to daytime heating. We might even see a sprinkle or two. Still, expect plenty of sunshine, with highs in the above-average upper-80s, and perhaps feeling much warmer. High: 91.

Monday: A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling into WV, mostly in the afternoon. Barring that, we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the 80s. High: 85.

Tuesday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with not much rain expected from these showers. Temperatures still in the low-80s, with partly cloudy skies. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.