Main Street Fairmont holds day filled with activities for the community

Main Street Fairmont activities
Main Street Fairmont activities(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The community came together in Downtown Fairmont for different activities from a 5K race to their Hometown Market.

The day kicked off with the first Discover the Friendly City 5K.

Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont, Tim Liebrecht said he was glad the community could start coming together again.

“You can tell COVID is starting to wane. You know people are really comfortable getting out. I mean we just had 50 runners out there running a race and that’s just really exciting. I think it speaks to the strength of our community and how everybody is bouncing back,” he added.

Also, in Palatine Park, Fairmont State University assisted in holding Arts in the Park for children to participate in creating crafts.

They held their Hometown Market where different local vendors came together to sell their unique products.

Palatine Park planned to end the night at with a free concert featuring local musicians.

