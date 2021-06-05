Wanda M. (Bankhead) Groves, 88, of Clarksburg, WV, received her heavenly reward on June 2, 2021 as she stepped from this life into eternal life. As a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and business owner, Wanda occupied many titles throughout her precious life, but perhaps none were as important to her as being known as a Child of God. She truly cherished the times that she spent reading her Bible and talking to Jesus. Second only to God, was her family. Born June 4, 1932 to Carras and Chloe Bankhead of Morgantown, WV, she was one of a number of siblings to gracefully carry the Bankhead name until she met and married the love of her life, Charles Aaron Groves. Building a life of their own meant building a family of their own. Over the next several years, Wanda and Aaron would welcome six sons and three daughters into this world, their hearts and their home. This loving family could make any house a home and did so over the years in both Florida and West Virginia.Wanda was joyfully welcomed into her new heavenly home by many loved ones including her parents and grandparents; several siblings; Husband, Charles Aaron Groves of Cleveland, WV and Sons, Donald Groves, Jerry Groves of Cleveland, WV and Bobby Groves of Cleveland, WV. She is loved and deeply missed by all who knew her and will, one day, be reunited with her children: Raymond Groves of Rock Cave, WV; Geraldine Bruso and David of Buckhannon, WV; Sandra Neel and husband Hubert of Lost Creek, WV; John Groves of Lost Creek, WV; Rebecca Rogers and husband Mark of Clarksburg, WV and Ronald Groves and wife Felicia of Cowen, WV; grandchildren: Raymond Jones, Marty Groves, Valerie Groves, Wendy Groves, Doria Coy, Joereal Numina, Charis Elliott, Brier Groves, Jamie Groves, Crystle Cartagena, Jessica Bruso, Hubert A. Neel, Buddy Neel, Daniel Neel, Crystina England, Jonathan Groves, Danielle Groves, Christopher Cutlip, Braunson Rogers, Rhiannon Rogers, Lorisa Squires, Kayleigh Groves, Shelly Rose and a multitude of blessings that are her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.Service will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Springs Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation starting at 1:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Groves family.

