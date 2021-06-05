Advertisement

YPWA helps PWA with First Saturday Flea Market

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association assisted the Progressive Women’s Association with their First Saturday Flea Market.

People gathered outside the Uptown Events Center and set up a tables to sell their used items.

Participants paid $10 to have a table at the market.

In addition, to the flea market the girls from the YPWA began their process to go green.

They started the effort by planting a blueberry bush for the community.

”We planted it right next to the pantry. We wanted people to be able to pick it once it’s ripe. So they have a little bit of things to snack on. Our whole plan is to be enviornmentally friendly,” YPWA member, Kaydence Smith said.

The girls planned to discuss more ways to help the environment at their upcoming meetings.

