Advertisement

‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market.
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market
illegal drugs, guns, and money
Update: Illegal drugs, guns, and money confiscated in Barbour County, subject is still not in custody
Sen. Manchin
Manchin say he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ Dem elections bill
Gill could face up to 10 years in prison.
Man admits to his role in bank robbery

Latest News

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year
Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz
Agency identifies remains of Army soldier killed in WWII
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display spotlights child homicides
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during...
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo