Goodridge English “Sonny” White, Jr., 92 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Cowen. He was born October 19, 1928 in Webster Springs to the late Goodridge English and Virginia Rogers White, Sr. Sonny was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy in Virginia and Virginia Tech Cadet Corp. He proudly served our country as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Sonny was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Webster Springs. He owned and operated White Chevrolet of Webster Springs for many years. He was the past-president of the Chevrolet Auto Dealer Council, a member of the Addison Masonic Lodge #116, and a member of the Webster Springs Lions Club. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and flying; he even owned his own plane in the 1960′s. He had a passion for golfing, loving every minute of being on the golf course; when possible, he would help young people get started in the sport. He was a proud member of the Cherry Hill Country Club in Richwood.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Molly Adams Batdorf White and sisters: Ellen Ann Cooney, Betty Heatherman, Jean Hamrick, and Elizabeth “Ebi” Wright.Sonny is survived by his sons Rodger White and Randy (Deborah) White; Matthew White (Jessica), Jane Cutlip (Kevin), Jordan White, Brannon White, Desiree McCray, Emily Prior (Wes), Alexandra French (Aaron) and Clark White; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jasmine, and Hendrix White, Logan, Erika, and Amellia Cutlip, Evelyn, Ellie, and Andrew Prior, Ivy French and a host of extended family and friends to mourn his passing.Friends may join the family for visitation on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Sonny’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Tonya Hamrick and Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs with military honors.The family wishes to extend a thank you to Webster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cowen and Webster County Memorial Hospital staff and EMS for their excellent care and professionalism in the care of the Sonny. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the White family.

