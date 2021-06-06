Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was warmer than yesterday, with highs in the upper-80s. We also saw a few more clouds than yesterday. These conditions came from a high-pressure system bringing warm air and moisture into the region. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s once again. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but overall, we should still have a nice night. Tomorrow afternoon, the warm trend continues, with highs in the mid-80s. However, skies will be mostly cloudy. Increased flow of moisture from the south, due to the high-pressure system in the east and a low-pressure system from the south, will mean scattered showers and thunderstorms take place throughout the afternoon. This means we will see some classic afternoon summer rain, although, barring a thunderstorm, we won’t see much rain. This seasonable trend of warm air and scattered showers and thunderstorms continues on Tuesday. Through the rest of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms take place, mostly in the afternoon but with some happening at night as well, so you may want an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads at times. Otherwise, skies will stay partly cloudy, with highs in the seasonable low-80s. Next weekend, we’ll still see a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Dry weather expected tonight, with lows in the mid- to upper-60s and partly to mostly clear skies. Overall, a nice end to the weekend. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Still above-average highs, with highs in the mid-80s, so the warm trend continues. However, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 85.

Tuesday: Much more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the low-80s. Skies still partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Light winds will not help alleviate the warm temperatures. High: 82.

Wednesday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms for the middle of the week, so some areas might see some soggy weather. Otherwise, warm temperatures, with a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.