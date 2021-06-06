Paul William “Billy” Hanna, 67 of Webster Springs passed away June 3, 2021. Billy was born August 16, 1953 in Richwood and was the son of the late Paul H. and Glenna Mae Goff Hanna. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Martha Catherine Hall, brothers, Orval Wayne Hanna and Matthew Hanna. Billy enjoyed watching old westerns and wrestling on television. Surviving are his sister, Charlotte Tanner and her husband Milton; brothers, James Hanna and his wife Susan and John Hanna and also several nieces and nephews.Service will be Noon, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Ty Farlow officiating. Burial will follow at the Hanna Family Cemetery, Low Gap Rd, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hanna family.

