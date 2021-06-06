Advertisement

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center pushes forward with in-person events

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Businesses were opening up across the state as the pandemic dwindled. The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center was no exception.

In the month of May alone, the Robinson Grand had over 5,000 guests. They plan for that number to continue to grow as they’re able to hold more and more in-person events.

“Like many businesses in the area we’ve suffered a lot of funding loss. We’re trying to get back to where we were as a thriving performing arts center and community events center,” said Sales and Marketing Manager, Emily Moore.

She added that over the past two months the center held roughly 25 public performances.

They had also been holding private events including parties, weddings, receptions and school related ceremonies.

Moore added they would be announcing more events coming to the center soon on their social media platforms.

However, she said despite the recent spike in guests the pandemic did create some setbacks for the center.

“We’re back up to that. But alot of things haven’t made their way up to what it needs to be yet. So we’re going to be needing to do some hiring,” Moore said.

Robinson Grand Community Theatre were also holding virtual auditions for their community theater production of “The Addams Family Music.” Moore there was more information about the show available on their website.

