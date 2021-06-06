Advertisement

West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia author, Matt Browning came to sign his two books at the Bridgeport Farmers Market.

Browning was the author of “Chicks and the City” and “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia.”

“Chicks in the City” was a childrens book about urban farming inspired by his job that teaches urban farming education.

Browning used his hobby of visiting independent bookstores for his book, “Bookstore Explorer.” The Bridgeport Farmers market was one of the independent seller locations featured in the book.

“Maybe there is a book in that. I went to everyone in West Virginia before the pandemic. There is more than you think,” he said.

Browning added, he had another book coming out in the fall about “The Golden Girls” TV show.

