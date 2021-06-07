Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | June 7th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures climb to the mid-80s today, but it could feel close to 90 degrees outside in the afternoon sun. We also have a chance for some afternoon isolated showers, but they die down overnight. On Tuesday, we begin the day with a chance of rain, but the chance increases heading into the afternoon so that we will likely see a soggy afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly lower on Tuesday, but still feel pretty warm. The rain showers stick around through the day on Wednesday, and temperatures sit in the low 80s for the daytime highs. The cloudy and rainy skies remain in the area through Thursday as well, with similar temperatures and plenty more moisture. So far, it also looks like Friday will be rainy through the day, and the rain doesn’t begin to taper off until Saturday. However, both Friday and Saturday will be a little bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, with chances to just touch 80 degrees. It’ll be a soggy week, with more rain towards the end!

Today: Afternoon scattered showers. High: 87.

Tonight: Dry but cloudy. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Scattered showers through the morning late morning and early afternoon, with a slightly drier evening. High: 86.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 84.

