Clarksburg man charged after toddler found unsupervised in middle of the road

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is facing charges after police say a toddler was found in the middle of the road, unsupervised.

On Sunday, May 23, officers arrived outside Laurel Lanes in Clarksburg for a welfare check on a toddler. A woman found a 3-year-old girl in the middle of the road wearing only a diaper, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Joel Dones was the toddler’s care taker at the time and was not supervising her. The 3-year-old was reportedly left unsupervised for approximately one hour.

Dones, 27, has been charged with child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.