COVID-19 W.Va. | 308 new cases, 8 additional deaths

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 308 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 162,540.

A total of 932,057 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 753,619 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,821.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 55-year old male from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old female from Barbour County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We know COVID-19 transmission is occurring among children and teens,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

DHHR officials said 3,525 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,506), Berkeley (12,752), Boone (2,163), Braxton (990), Brooke (2,236), Cabell (8,824), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,528), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,300), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,912), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,561), Harrison (6,080), Jackson (2,218), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,393), Lewis (1,272), Lincoln (1,567), Logan (3,246), Marion (4,599), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,039), McDowell (1,606), Mercer (5,087), Mineral (2,962), Mingo (2,709), Monongalia (9,367), Monroe (1,190), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,871), Ohio (4,298), Pendleton (722), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,939), Putnam (5,298), Raleigh (6,995), Randolph (2,809), Ritchie (754), Roane (652), Summers (855), Taylor (1,259), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,946), Wayne (3,170), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (453), Wood (7,909), Wyoming (2,031).

