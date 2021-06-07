Advertisement

Hearing set on water, electricity rate proposals in WVa

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A hearing is set this week on proposed water and electricity rate increases in West Virginia.

The public hearing on the increases proposed by Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water is scheduled for Wednesday night at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston.

The Kanawha County Commission requested the hearing. It says the water company is seeking a 26% rate increase for residential customers while Appalachian Power wants a 3.6% surcharge added to customer’s bills for infrastructure improvements.

Several Kanawha County state lawmakers plan to attend.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market.
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market
illegal drugs, guns, and money
Update: Illegal drugs, guns, and money confiscated in Barbour County, subject is still not in custody
Sen. Manchin
Manchin say he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ Dem elections bill
Gill could face up to 10 years in prison.
Man admits to his role in bank robbery

Latest News

Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz
Agency identifies remains of Army soldier killed in WWII
Joel Dones
Clarksburg man charged after toddler found unsupervised in middle of the road
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
COVID-19 W.Va. | 308 new cases, 8 additional deaths
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 7 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 7 2021 6 AM