Legislature reconvenes for interim meetings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Legislators were back in West Virginia House Chambers Sunday to get ready for a special session.

“There’s going to be a lot of money acted upon,” said State Senator Charles Clements (R-Wetzel).

Members of the Committee of Transportation Oversight and the Select Committee on Infrastructure had an opportunity to discuss one of the major points on Gov. Jim Justice’s special session agenda.

“We’re going to take $150 million out of what we currently have as a surplus and put it in the department of highways,” Clements said.

According to Clements, transportation revenue was down in 2020 due to the pandemic, forcing the need to boost funds there, to improve crumbling roads and aging infrastructure.

“West Virginia is a rural state and there’s no question,” Clements said. “We need roads, we need highways because we need to travel from point A to point B. That’s important. It’s an important part of our economy. It’s an important part of our lives.”

Delegate Lisa Zukoff (D-Marshall) says this is an opportunity to take care of those roads in the mountainous in-land areas away from the Ohio River.

“I’m excited,” Zukoff said. “We have some really nasty road issues in Marshall County and Ohio County and we can use all the money we can get for paving and I know my constituents will be really happy about this as well.

The special session is scheduled to begin Monday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.