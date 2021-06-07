Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market.
West Virginia author signs books at Bridgeport Farmers Market
illegal drugs, guns, and money
Update: Illegal drugs, guns, and money confiscated in Barbour County, subject is still not in custody
Sen. Manchin
Manchin say he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ Dem elections bill
Gill could face up to 10 years in prison.
Man admits to his role in bank robbery

Latest News

NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory is perched high atop Hawaii's largest...
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year
Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz
Agency identifies remains of Army soldier killed in WWII
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala