United Way Wednesday- Women United’s Power of the Purse Event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Women United, an affinity group of United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties, is hard at work to advocate for empowerment and literacy across the region. Co-chairs Sabrina Cave and Tina Spangler spoke about one of their programs as well as an upcoming event.

One project that Women United focuses on is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “This is a special project that Women United started actually in 2018 and today we have over 2,000 children involved,” Cave says. The program provides a book to children 0 to 5 monthly, and anyone can sponsor a child for an entire year for just $25. Cave also mentioned that “it’s really exciting that we can provide these lifelong learning skills to children right here in Mon and Preston counties. You can imagine the excitement that children have each month when a book is mailed to them in their name and they get to get it right out of the mailbox!”

In addition to running this program and others, Women United holds events that help with outreach and networking efforts. There are over 150 local women involved in Women United, so it’s also a great resource to meet other like-minded women.

One upcoming event that Women United is excited about is the Power of the Purse event, which funds the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mentioned above. The event is on Thursday, August 19th at the Erickson Alumni Center. The Power of the Purse event will have dozens of purses up for auction, and there will be a silent and live auction simultaneously.

Tickets for in-person attendees are for sale for $100 per person, and for virtual attendees, tickets are just $50. There’s an early bird special for this event as well- if you open your purse and buy a ticket before July 20th, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a Spa Roma make-up gift package, which is valued at over $200! There will also be another early bird package on the way, which will be announced soon online and via social media outlets.

Spangler is thrilled about Women United’s ability to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the Power of the Purse event. “I’ve actually had two girls be a part of that program,” Spangler says. “One has graduated, she’s one of the 1000 kids that have graduated from that program and I currently have another daughter who is still in it and she’s one of the 2200 kids in Mon County that are currently enrolled.”

You can help to support literacy locally and build lifelong friendships by getting involved with Women United and taking part in their endeavors, either by attending the Power of the Purse Event (get those early bird tickets!) or by sponsoring a child with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for an entire year for just $25.

To learn more about Women United, head to https://www.unitedwaympc.org/womenunited.

Information and tickets regarding the Power of the Purse event can be found at https://www.unitedwaympc.org/potp.

