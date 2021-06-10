Advertisement

10-year-old boy helps best friend with tourniquet after copperhead bite

By Tori Yorgey
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being bitten twice by a copperhead, 10-year-old Kameron Compton’s best friend Bentley Shull took action.

“We were going down the path and then I stepped on (the snake),” said Kameron. “It bit me and then I just ran down the path towards the creek.”

“We set a crawdad trap and we were trying to check it,” Bentley told WSAZ. “We came down (to the creek), Kameron went first, he got about (half way down) then he stepped on it and screamed ‘snake.’”

That’s when Bentley, who is also only 10-years-old, grabbed a stick and hit the snake until it went back into the weeds.

Bentley wants to be a combat medic when he grows up. He said he learned how to use a tourniquet, which is a tool to stop the blood flow to one part of the body, from watching documentaries and videos online.

“We ran back inside. I sat him down on the couch and I told him to calm down,” Shull said. “I got him a cup of water, I got my first aid kid, I dumped it out (and) grabbed my tourniquet.”

Bentley was able to wrap the tourniquet on his bestfriend above the bite.

“I told him to stay calm because, if you’re panicking, your adrenaline goes up and it makes your blood stream go faster but if you’re calm then your blood stream goes slower (and) the venom will go through your body slower,” Bentley said.

The doctors told Kameron’s family that without Bentley’s heroic actions, Kameron may not have kept his leg -- or even survived.

“I’m so thankful that Bentley knew what to do. It really put my mind at ease,” said Brandi Compton, Kameron’s mom. “When I found out (what Bentley did), I cried a little bit because he took very awesome care of my baby.”

Kameron was taken to the hospital on Monday evening. He was released by Wednesday evening and is now back home.

Both boys joined Tim Irr live on the WSAZ Now Desk.

