Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Barbie is committed to doing more today to provide a world of possibilities and a better future for the next generation....

Posted by Barbie on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Power outages are being reported in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington as of 11:45 p.m....
Power Outages
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Week-long manhunt comes to an end with capture of two fugitives in Ritchie county
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
New forever stamp is quite the mystery
LIVE: Biden holds news conference in Belgium
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race