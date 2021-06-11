Doddridge County boys win back-to-back state titles, Bulldogs girls finish second

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In the Class A State Track and Field Championships, the Doddridge County boys team won back-to-back titles topping the field with 122.50 points.

The Ritchie County boys totaled 95.50 points to finish in second and DCHS girls team also placed second with 73 points. Williamstown was victorious on the girls side with 130.

DCHS received a well-rounded effort in both track and field events. In the pole vault, Reese Burnside became a state champion for the third time with a mark of 13-06.00. Abby McDonough placed first in girls pole vaulting at 9-06.00. Carter Lipscomb defended his 2019 crown in the 3200 winning with a time of 10:11.60.

The Bulldogs boys teams also placed first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The Rebels’ Gus Morrison and Olivia Cress were high point winners for the meet. Morrison won three state titles in the long jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Kress was victorious in four events including the high jump, long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Final team results are listed below.

Boys

1) Doddridge County HS 122.50 2) Ritchie County HS 95.50 3) Magnolia HS 68 4) Saint Marys HS 33 5) Wheeling Central Catholic 29 6) East Hardy HS 25 7) Tygarts Valley HS 24 8) Wood County Christian HS 22 9) Williamstown HS 20 10) Trinity Christian HS 19 11) Petersburg HS 16 11) Clay-Battelle HS 16 13) Buffalo HS 15 14) Tyler Consolidated HS 11 15) Summers County HS 8 15) Richwood HS 8 17) Sherman HS 7 18) Wirt County HS 4 19) South Harrison HS 3 19) Wahama HS 3 19) Greenbrier West HS 3 22) Paden City HS 2 23) Madonna HS 1 23) Paw Paw HS 1 23) James Monroe HS 1

Girls

1) Williamstown HS 130 2) Doddridge County HS 73 3) Ritchie County HS 51 4) Saint Marys HS 44 5) Magnolia HS 41 6) Charleston Catholic HS 33 7) South Harrison HS 23 8) Paden City HS 17 8) Petersburg HS 17 8) Madonna HS 17 11) Parkersburg Catholic HS 16 12) Tyler Consolidated HS 15 13) Wahama HS 14 14) Union HS 12 14) Buffalo HS 12 16) Tygarts Valley HS 10 16) Trinity Christian HS 10 18) East Hardy HS 7 19) Webster County HS 4 19) Wirt County HS 4 21) Clay-Battelle HS 2 21) Wood County Christian HS 2 23) Tucker County HS 1 23) Calhoun County HS 1 23) Pocahontas County HS 1

