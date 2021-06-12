Arts Walk vendors support Pride Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered in downtown Morgantown for the Arts Walk celebration.

Different art vendors lined the streets of downtown to sell and display their unique items.

They also had live music performed by local artists throughout the day.

Many vendors were celebrating Pride Month by selling items to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Catherine Cober, a WVU student was one of the vendors and she sold Pride stickers.

“It’s really important to have the unity in community. In a more conservative state like West Virginia it’s important for us LGBT folks to celebrate who we are,” Cober said.

She added she was happy to see so much support for Pride Month throughout the day.

