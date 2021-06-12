Jean V. Ovsak Grisso, 101, of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the United Hospital Center on Saturday, June 12, 2021 following a brief illness.Mrs. Grisso was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1920 a daughter of the late Cyril W. and Maria J. Yanovak Ovsak.She married her husband of 61 years, Andrew J. Grisso, on June 7, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008.Jean is survived by two sons, Daniel Grisso and wife Angela of Nutter Fort, and David Grisso of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Christina Woods and husband Josh of Vienna, WV, Andrew Grisso and wife Sarah of Frederick, MD, Katherine Owens and husband Greg of Bridgeport, and their mother Jan Cantarelli Grisso; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Woods, Parker Woods, Caroline Grisso, Dominick Owens, and soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Annabelle Grisso.Mrs. Grisso is the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by three sisters, Lena Maseda, Angie Adams, and Mary (Mermer) Grisso.Jean was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a former member of the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved to listen and dance to Polka music, gardening, and cooking traditional Slovak dishes. She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E. Pike St. Nutter Fort, WV 26301.Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm where a Rosary Service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 with Father Casey Mahone officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

