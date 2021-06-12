Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was nicer than yesterday, as, barring an isolated shower or two, we saw partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. The nice weather comes as yesterday’s low-pressure system has moved east, taking the heavy rain with it. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with lows being back in the low-60s once again. Overall, expect another nice night around. Tomorrow morning continues the trend of partly sunny skies. By about 2 to 3 PM, however, a cold front comes in from the north and brings clouds, along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms might bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail at times, so the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather, i.e. we could see scattered severe thunderstorms. In short, we will see some rain this Sunday. Most areas won’t see much rain (because these showers are scattered), about 0.5 inches at most, although some areas could see higher amounts depending on how strong these storms are. Still, make sure to take it easy when driving and, if need be, tighten down any outdoor times just in case. The showers die out overnight. At least we’ll still be warm, with highs in the low-80s. Temperatures stay in the low-80s for Monday, with partly sunny skies, although a few light afternoon showers might put a damper on things. Tuesday will also bring partly sunny skies, although we will see highs in the cooler upper-70s. After Tuesday, a high-pressure system pushes drier, cooler air into NCWV, keeping highs in the “cool” mid-70s and skies mostly clear. It’s not until after next Friday that we see another chance of rain and highs in the 80s. In short, after Sunday, expect much nicer weather.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will be able to see the stars. Lows will be in the low-60s, so expect another warm night. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will still be warm, in the seasonable low-80s. Skies will be partly clear in the morning, but by the afternoon, clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in and stick around until the late-evening hours. In short, it will be a bit dreary outside. High: 80.

Monday: Skies will be partly sunny, with highs still in the 80s. We might see an isolated shower or two, but other than that, expect a nice start to the work week. High: 80.

Tuesday: We might see a shower or two on Tuesday, but again, don’t expect much precipitation. Skies will be partly clear, with highs in the cooler-than-average 70s. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 76.

