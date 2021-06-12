Madaline M. Green Vandevender Getch, 91 passed away June 10, 2021 at Miletree Center in Spencer. Madaline was born December 15, 1929 in Lorentz, WV and was the daughter of the late Okey and Mearl Duley Green, Sr. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Denzil, Charles, Patty and Suzzie Green and one great granddaughter. Madaline was a Baptist by faith. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; she enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, crocheting, embroidery, taking care of her Christmas cactuses and watching the hummingbirds. Surviving are her children; Robert B. (Hatidza) Green of Wisconsin, Brenda (Roscoe) Knight of Sutton, Balleny (Johnny) Yarbrough of Arkansas, Sharon (Travis) Goforth of Arkansas, Bradley Paul (Beth) Vandevender of Four States, Kelley (Richard) Newsome of Ohio and Delmas (Denise) Vanpelt of Ohio; 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren; brothers, Okey J. Green, Jr. and Rick Green and also a sister, Sheila Thaxton.Service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Rev. Cofer “Bud” Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo. Friends may join the family for visitation 4PM-7PM Sunday evening at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Madaline’s family.

