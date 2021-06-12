Morgantown girls earn Class AAA state runner-up, University boys finish third

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown girls team finished as the Class AAA State Track and Field runner-up with 77 points and the University boys placed third with 59 points.

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs opened the first day of action with a first place finish. Riggs topped the field in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.51. On day 2, she also won the 800, 1600 and was a part of the Mohigans’ state champion 4x800 relay team.

University’s Josh Edwards won the 3200 with a state meet record time of 8:52.82. He also won the 1600 at 4:12.02. Caroline Kirby finished in second in the 3200 for the Hawks with a time of 11:04.35.

Final team numbers are listed below.

Girls

1) Jefferson HS 87 2) Morgantown HS 77 3) Wheeling Park HS 74 4) Hurricane HS 45 5) University HS 40 6) Huntington HS 35 7) Preston HS 33 8) Parkersburg HS 24 9) Buckhannon-Upshur HS 20 10) Capital HS 16 11) Spring Mills HS 15 12) John Marshall HS 12 12) Ripley HS 12 14) Lincoln County HS 10 14) Brooke HS 10 14) Hedgesville HS 10 17) Musselman HS 9 18) Washington HS 8 19) Cabell Midland HS 5 19) Martinsburg HS 5 21) Parkersburg South HS 4 22) Bridgeport HS 2.50 23) Oak Hill HS 2 24) George Washington HS 1.50 25) Woodrow Wilson HS 1

Boys

1) Parkersburg HS 110 2) Wheeling Park HS 81 3) University HS 59 4) Jefferson HS 53 5) Morgantown HS 36 6) Cabell Midland HS 25 7) Huntington HS 24 8) Riverside HS 22 9) Martinsburg HS 21 10) Musselman HS 19 11) Capital HS 16 12) Parkersburg South HS 14 13) Hampshire HS 13 14) Washington HS 12 14) South Charleston HS 12 16) Buckhannon-Upshur HS 11 17) Hedgesville HS 8 17) Woodrow Wilson HS 8 19) Ripley HS 7 20) Bridgeport HS 3 21) Spring Mills HS 2 22) Hurricane HS 1 22) Greenbrier East HS 1

