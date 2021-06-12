Advertisement

West Union ATV Club holds benefit for Kierstyn Sendling

A benefit ride for a young woman with a brain tumor.
By Madeline Edwards
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A community came togetherfor a recent high school graduate who was battling a brain tumor.

The West Union ATV Club organized a 60 mile ride for recent Doddridge County High School graduate, Kierstyn Sendling who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March.

Kierstyn’s stepmom, Autumn Sendling said that Kierstyn has not let the tumor take over her positive outlook on life.

“She’s shown amazing strength and amazing faith. She always has a smile on her face, throughout all of her treatments and any new diagnosis that she gets. She takes it all with a grain of salt,” Autumn added.

In addition, to the 60 mile ride the ATV Club held a dinner with 50/50 drawings and gift basket raffles.

The money raised from the ride and benefit would go straight to Kierstyn’s family.

The event was catered by Brian Heckert who experienced a similar situation with his son.

“This local community of Doddridge County they always pull together. They helped us with our son and he had brain cancer it’s nice to know that he’s in remission and officially a brain cancer survivor,” Heckert said.

Autumn added Kierstyn would begin her final week of treatment on June 14.

She said despite how hard things have been for the family, Kierstyn was the first one to make them smile.

“Me especially. When I’m having a tough time with it. I just call her just for her to tell me we’re going to make it through this. Her confidence make us all confident,” Autumn said.

