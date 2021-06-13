Conference held in Bridgeport for Suicide Loss Survivors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Survivors of suicide loss met in Bridgeport for Help Hope Heal, a statewide conference.

The goal of the event held at the Bridgeport Conference Center was for survivors of suicide loss to come together and learn new coping skills.

One of the leader’s of the conference, Michelle Toman said throughout the day they taught suicide warning signs and hopeful and healing activities.

Toman got involved with the “Suicide Survivor Loss,” cause after her brother died by suicide 27 years ago.

“Death is death and grief is grief. What suicide leaves behind is a little bit different for those that have been impacted by it. We’re going to do some helping pieces today. Where we are helping the individuals here understand suicide a little bit better,” she said.

Toman said it was her hope to help others that experienced similar situations and connect them with people who understand the loss.

“It kind of stinks to be the only person in a grief support group that your person has died by suicide,” she added.

Toman said this conference was this groups way of creating a support group specifically for suicide loss survivors.

