First Central West Virginia Creators Craft Show in Weston

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first Central West Virginia Creators Craft Show was held in Weston.

Local crafters setup their handmade items to sell at the craft show.

Crafters brought everything from baby dolls to bird feeders.

Organizer of the event, Angie Wilmoth said she was inspired to run this event after her family had done their own craft show at home for years. .

“My mom and I have been doing crafts for over 25 years. We thought we’d host our own. We wanted to bring in all the local crafters that make handmade crafts and spend a weekend with them,” Wilmoth said.

She planned to hold another craft show in November for the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.