Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been active, with severe thunderstorms and flash floods causing problems across West Virginia. The storms and floods were from a cold front pushing in and bringing instability to the region. As a result, we saw heavy rain and gusty winds in the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, associated with this system, expires at 7 PM, and we do have Flash Flood Warnings in NCWV that expire at 7:30 PM, so avoid flooded areas and make sure to stay safe from gusty winds and hail. Fortunately, this system will move east by the late-evening hours. Overnight, expect a mix of clouds, with lows in the low-60s. Barring some fog, however, we should be dry. Tomorrow afternoon brings a mix of Sun and clouds, as well as highs in the low-80s. By the mid-evening hours, however, another weak front pushes in and brings more scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Thus, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, i.e. while we won’t see as much activity as we did today, we could see some isolated severe weather. Most areas won’t see too much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most, although some areas in the northern counties could see higher amounts if we have a strong enough storm. Still, make sure to take it easy when driving, keep an eye on outdoor items, and have a plan in place in case something happens. The showers die out overnight, and by Tuesday, we see a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-70s. Only a few isolated showers could put a damper in the day. After that, a high-pressure system moves in from the north and pushes drier, cooler air into WV. This keeps skies mostly sunny and clear and allows highs to stay in the seasonably cool mid-70s. It’s not until after Friday that we see highs in the 80s and more scattered showers and storms. In short, after today and tomorrow, better weather is around the corner.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, some patches of fog in some areas. Barring fog, we should have a calm, warm night, with lows in the 60s again. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: More warm temperatures for the afternoon, with highs in the low-80s. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds for the afternoon, so it won’t be too bad. By the mid-evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will come in, so we will see some evening rain. High: 85.

Tuesday: Conditions will be much better than today or tomorrow, with only a few isolated showers moving in during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the cooler-than-average mid-70s. High: 76.

Wednesday: Much better weather still, with highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Definitely a good day to go out and enjoy the sunshine. High: 76.

